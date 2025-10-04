WWE brought its latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, on October 3 and it featured some superb matches and segments. Paul Heyman caused some tension between Randy Orton and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes before their tag team match against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Later on in the show, Seth Rollins attacked Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes foiled the WWE World Champion's attempt at hitting a Curb Stomp on him by laying him out with a Cross Rhodes. Miz turned on Carmelo Hayes as he challenged Sami Zayn for the US title. Sol Ruca and Zaria beat the Secret Hervice and Women's US champion Giulia attacked WWE Women's champion Tiffany Stratton in her contract signing segment with Stephanie Vaquer, the WWE Women's World Champion. WWE Crown Jewel 2025: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Exciting Highlights of October 3

Cody Rhodes Lays Out Seth Rollins With Cross Rhodes

