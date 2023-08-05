The much-awaited WWE SummerSlam is around the corner. The marquee event is all set to take place on August 5 (August 6 as per Indian Standard Time) at Ford Field in Detroit, United States. The special event will witness another chapter of the Bloodline Civil War unfold as Jey Uso takes on Tribal Chief Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The fans will also see the American Nightmare Copy Rhodes collide with the Beast Brock Lesnar. Both competitors have won one match each and it will be interesting to see who bags the bragging rights. WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Results: John Cena Returns, Roman Reigns Gets Pinned for First Time Since 2019 As Usos Win ‘The Bloodline Civil War’

The upcoming edition of WWE SummerSlam will also witness Intercontinental Champion Gunther battle it out against Drew McIntyre for the title. The Architect Seth Rollins is also on the match card and he will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor. Moreover, YouTuber-turned-wrestler Logon Paul lock horns with Richochet in the grandest event of the summer. Last but not least, there will be a Summerslam Men's Battle Royal which will feature many top stars including Sheamus and LA Knight.

WWE SummerSlam will also have many amazing matches in the women's division. Asuka will defend her WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in a triple-threat match. Also, Fans will see Ronda Rousey clash with Shayna Baszler in a MMA Rules match.

When and Where Will WWE Summer Slam 2023 Take Place?

WWE Summer Slam 2023 is slated to take place on August 6 (as per Indian Standard Time) at Ford Field in Detroit, United States. The marquee event will get underway at 5:30 AM IST.

Where to Watch the Live telecast of WWE Summer Slam 2023 in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of WWE Summerslam in India. and therefore, fans could watch the premium WWE event on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4 channels. Barbie: John Cena Debuts His ‘Kenmaid’ Look in Blonde Wig and Shell Necklace From Margot Robbie's Upcoming Film (View Pic)

Where to Watch Free Live Streaming of WWE Summer Slam 2023 in India?

SonyLIV will provide the live streaming of WWE Summer Slam 2023 and WWE fans in the country can watch the marquee event on the SonyLIV app or website. Also, Jio Users in India can live stream the WWE Premium event on JioTV for free.

