John Cena is known for posting hilarious pictures (seriously his entire Instagram is just a meme page), and this one of himself in Barbie takes the cake. He is seen dressed up as "Kenmaid", a combination of Ken and mermaid. With a puzzled expression on his face, John was seen wearing a very realistic blonde wig with a shell necklace, and we have to say he is truly Kenmaid. Barbie: New Posters Introduce Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Kate McKinnon and Many More Versions of Barbies and Kens!

View John as Kenmaid:

First look at John Cena as Kenmaid in #Barbie. pic.twitter.com/avilT5Oo9u — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)