The Money In The Bank (MITB) Pay-per-view at the O2 Arena in London saw some of the exciting matchups with the number one match being the bloodline match between Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and the Usos. This match saw Roman Reigns face his first defeat since 2019. The next main attraction is the men’s money in the bank, where Damien Priest produced his best performance as he ended up as the winner of the men's money in the bank ladder match. The third attraction was the return of former WWE Champion, John Cena. In the women’s money in the bank match, Iyo Sky continued her dominance as he backed up her Backlash win with another glory in the ladder match. Talking about WWE Championship matches, in the WWE World Heavyweight Championship Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor. The intercontinental Championship saw “GUNTHER” defend his title against Matt Riddle Successfully. The WWE Women’s tag team title saw Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeating Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler to reclaim the title. In a single’s match Cody Rhodes beat Dominik Mysterio.

