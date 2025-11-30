The final high-profile Premier Live Event (PLE) of the year, WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025, is just a few moments away, with the World Wrestling Entertainment already setting up a stacked matchcard, especially a star-studded men's and women's War Games match. This PLE will also be John Cena's final WWE Survivor Series, which takes place at San Diego on November 29 (Nov 30 in India) and starts at 5:30 AM. appearance. Netflix are WWE's international and India broadcast new partner; however, live telecast viewing options of all World Wrestling Entertainment programming are unavailable on television, which will prevent fans from watching Survivor Series: WarGames PLE on TV. The online streaming viewing option of Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 will be available on Netflix's app and website, which will require a subscription. WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2025: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2025 Live Streaming

WWE ke history mein sabse bade WarGames Match ke liye taiyaar?! ⛓️ 🔥 Don’t miss #SurvivorSeries #WarGames on November 30th at 5:30 AM (IST) LIVE on @NetflixIndia! pic.twitter.com/eC59IMxtPy — WWE India (@WWEIndia) November 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)