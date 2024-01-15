iQOO has announced that its flagship smartphone, iQOO 12 5G, powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, is available at a massive discount on its 'Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024'. The company posted on X that during the excellent Republic Day sale on Amazon, it offered the iQOO 12 5G at Rs 49,999, a massive cut from the originally listed Rs 52,999. The official Amazon sale landing page lists the device with a Rs 3,000 instant discount with an effective price of Rs 49,999 on SBI Credit and EMI options. The page mentioned that the device will be available for up to 6 Months with No COST EMI. The page also informed exchange offers of up to Rs 41,250. However, the official post on X mentioned that the device can be available as low as Rs 44,999. Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro Plus Launch Confirmed on January 29; Know Details So Far.

iQOO 12 5G Available at Massive Discount on Amazon During Republic Day Sale:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)