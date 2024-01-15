Realme has finally revealed the official launch date of its upcoming Realme 12 Pro Series 5G in India on January 29, 2024. The company has been teasing its new Realme 12 Pro series for days, featuring a 200MP Periscope camera. The Chinese smartphone company also announced its Realme 12 Pro Series featuring a 'Submarine Blue' colour option. Realme will likely introduce its new Realme 12 Pro 5G and Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G in India with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage options. The new Pro 5G model is expected to have a 6.7-inch AMOLED curved 10-bit display and up to 16MP front camera. The Pro Plus 5G is expected to have a 32MP front camera. The Realme 12 Pro 5G is expected to have Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, and Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G is expected to have Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. Realme 12 Pro 5G and Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G Launch Date Leaked: Check Expected Camera, Storage, Colour options and More Details.

Realme 12 Pro Series Launch Date Confirmed on January 29:

Get ready to #BeAPortraitMaster! 📸✨ Join us on 29th Jan at 12 Noon, as we introduce the blockbuster master #realme12ProSeries5G. #StayTuned Know more: https://t.co/dwerY9j0Po pic.twitter.com/6yMo6mDvq3 — realme (@realmeIndia) January 15, 2024

Realme 12 Pro Series Featuring 200MP Periscope Lens:

#ContestAlert Bring out the essence with every click! Tell us which one has been clicked by the periscope and which by the 200MP camera!☀️ RT your answer using #PeriscopeOver200MP and stand a chance to win prizes worth ₹20,000. Know more: https://t.co/jH9H8nqk55 pic.twitter.com/RsNflUZNkR — realme (@realmeIndia) January 7, 2024

