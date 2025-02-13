Apple has resumed advertising on Elon Musk's X platform after years of pause. Apple stopped advertising on X in November 2023 after a controversy related to anti-Semitism. The tech giant took the decision to pause ads on X after platform owner Elon Musk made a controversial remark on the platform. Now, Apple posted ads related to its popular Safari browser on X, highlighting its capability to protect against online trackers. Elon Musk vs Sam Altman: OpenAI Raises Concerns Over Rationale Behind Musk’s USD 97.4 Billion Takeover Bid Amid War of Words on X.

Apple Back on X for Advertising

