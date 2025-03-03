Apple will reportedly release the ChatGPT-like Siri version by 2027. The Siri assistant is expected to be announced in the upcoming iOS 20 update. So far, the tech giant has introduced minor changes to its Siri, and brand users expect a revamped version soon. According to a report by Bloomberg, a true modernised, conversational version of Siri" will hit the market two years from now. It said the upcoming Siri revamped version would complete the final Apple Intelligence integration. Apple, One of Most Innovative Companies in History of World, Flopped in AI So Far: Report.

Revamped Siri Coming by 2027, Said a Report

The new Siri that works like ChatGPT may be delayed until iOS 20, according to @markgurman 🎙️ Apple is reportedly struggling to hit development deadlines as the major revamp was initially planned for iOS 19. pic.twitter.com/MrDYvG6KTg — AppleTrack (@appltrack) March 2, 2025

