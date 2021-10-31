Halloween 2021 marks the 13th anniversary of the release of the white paper for bitcoin, the first fully decentralized, peer-to-peer electronic cash system by anonymous creator Satoshi Nakomoto. Satoshi launched the first Bitcoin client in early 2009 and then handed the project off to the community in 2010.

"13 Years Ago Today Satoshi Nakamoto Published the Bitcoin White Paper. 9 page white paper which changed the way we look at money", said Cryptocurrency India in a tweet.

13 Years Ago Today Satoshi Nakamoto Published the #Bitcoin White Paper. 9 page white paper which changed the way we look at money. pic.twitter.com/rJmf2hAMNx — Crypto India 🔑 (@CryptooIndia) October 31, 2021

