Bitcoin price is trading at USD 98,787.29 on December 26, 2024, nearing the USD 99,000 mark. It comes after Bitcoin hit an all-time high of USD 1,07,000 last week, setting a new milestone in the cryptocurrency market. The rise in BTC price is followed by the victory of President Donald Trump, boosting investor and market momentum. There are also speculations suggesting that the price of Bitcoin could increase significantly, which may reach around USD 2,00,000 by 2025. Crypto Mogul Do Kwon’s Appeal Rejected by Montenegro’s Constitutional Court Over Verdict on His Extradition, Will Face Trial.

Bitcoin Price on December 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)