Bitcoin price today, on March 23, 2025, remains unchanged from the previous day. The BTC price today is at USD 84,357 at 13:49 IST. The cryptocurrency has seen very little fluctuation since it dropped from the USD 1,00,000 mark. However, compared with its historic rise, its price has increased seven orders of magnitude in the last 15 years. The growth has been upward without a significant decline. India’s GDP Growth: Gross Domestic Product Doubles in 10 Years, Set To Surpass Japan and Germany by 2027.

Bitcoin Price Constantly Rose for 15 Years Showing Upward Growth

The Bitcoin Price has gone up 7 orders of magnitude in 15 years. When historians look at this, they won't see bull or bear markets - just straight, vertical, instant adoption of hard money as soon as it was invented. pic.twitter.com/1wyeb0gsLj — Thomas Fahrer (@thomas_fahrer) March 23, 2025

