Bitcoin's price today reached USD 83,757.21, falling from the previous high of USD 88,000 during the weak. BTC's price touched USD 87,000 yesterday but fell after that, reaching USD 84,000. In 2024, it was expected that the cryptocurrency would reach nearly USD 1,00,000 and keep growing. However, after reaching a historic high, the crypto market has been fluctuating, and Bitcoin's price is stuck around the USD 84,000 mark. Trump Tariffs: India at Risk Along With Other Emerging Economies Due to Trump Administration's Impending Reciprocity Plans, Says Fitch Report.

Bitcoin Price Stood at USD 83,757 Amid Fluctuations in Crypto Market

