Bitcoin price today on May 11, 2025, is trading at USD 1,03,205.86 at 3:11 AM IST. The Cryptocurrency price has been rising steadily over the past few days. After staying below the USD 1,00,000 mark for a while, Bitcoin has now moved past that level. Last week, the BTC price was between USD 94,000 and USD 96,000, showing signs of steady recovery. The Bitcoin price also reached USD 1,03,706.94 yesterday at 8:44 PM IST. The recent price increase over the last few days suggests a strong trend, and that could continue if the momentum holds. US Tariff: Donald Trump Reaffirms ‘Minimum’ 10% Baseline Tariff on US Imports, Raises Possibility of ‘Exception’ for Certain Countries.

Bitcoin Price Today, May 11

