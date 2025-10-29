Bitcoin price today, on October 29, 2025, was trading around USD 1,12,319.38 at 8:49 AM IST, showing a downward trend after recent fluctuations. The cryptocurrency has seen unstable movement over the past 24 hours, reflecting the volatile nature of the crypto market. On October 28, at 2:52 PM IST, BTC price was trading at USD 1,14,289.40, before slipping to USD 1,12,779.89 by 3:11 AM IST on October 29. The crypto market remains uncertain as Bitcoin struggles to maintain its momentum and falls below the USD 1,13,000 mark. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, October 29, 2025: BEML, Adani Total Gas, and Jindal Steel Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

Bitcoin Price Today, October 29, 2025

