Mumbai, October 29: With markets reopening on Wednesday, October 29, having a well-defined buy-and-sell plan is key to staying ahead. According to CNBC TV18, BEML (NSE: BEML) , Adani Total Gas (NSE: ATGL) , Jindal Steel (NSE: JINDALSTEL) , Adani Green Energy (NSE: ADANIGREEN) , DCM Shriram (NSE: DCMSHRIRAM) , and M&M Finance (NSE: M&MFIN) are among the stocks that are expected to remain in focus on Wednesday, October 29.

On October 28, Indian stock markets ended lower after a volatile trading session, as investors booked profits in select sectors and adopted a cautious approach. The Sensex slipped 150.68 points, or 0.18%, to close at 84,628.16, while the Nifty declined 29.85 points, or 0.11%, to settle at 25,936.20. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty End Lower Amid Volatile Trade.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Wednesday, October 29

BEML ( NSE: BEML)

Business Today reported that the shares of the BEML slipped 2.12% to close at INR 4,326.15 despite the firm announcing the signing of a quadripartite memorandum of understanding involving Deendayal Port Authority, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), and Umeandus Technologies India Private Ltd.

Adani Total Gas ( NSE: ATGL)

Adani Total Gas reported a 19% increase in revenue from operations in Q2 FY26 at INR 1,569 crore (year-on-year), as combined CNG and PNG volume went up 16% in the July-September period. India Stock Market Today, October 28: Sensex Climbs 98 Points, Nifty Nears 26,000 Mark Amid Mixed Global Cues.

Jindal Steel ( NSE: JINDALSTEL)

On October 28, Gautam Malhotra was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jindal Steel with immediate effect.

Adani Green Energy ( NSE: ADANIGREEN)

Adani Green Energy reported a 255-year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to INR 644 crore for the second quarter (Q2) of FY26, compared with INR 515 crore in the same period last year.

DCM Shriram ( NSE: DCMSHRIRAM)

DCM Shriram reported a 151% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to INR 158 crore for the quarter ended September 30, compared to INR 63 crore in the same period last year.

M&M Finance ( NSE: M&MFIN)

On October 28, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services reported a 45% increase in its September quarter consolidated net profit at INR 566 crore. The company had reported a net profit of INR 390 crore in the year-ago period.

