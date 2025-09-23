OpenAI has launched its ChatGPT Go plan in Indonesia. ChatGPT head Nick Turley took to X (formerly Twitter) on September 23 and said, "We just launched ChatGPT Go in Indonesia. For only Rp75.000 per month, subscribers get 10× higher message limits, 10× more image generations, 10× more file uploads, and double the memory compared to our free plan.” Indonesia is the second country to receive the ChatGPT Go plan, following its rollout in India, where the number of ChatGPT subscribers more than doubled within a month. ChatGPT Go is a budget-friendly subscription plan, which allows users with wider access to ChatGPT’s popular features. The plan offers extended use of GPT-5, image generation capabilities, and extended access to file uploads. Turley further added, "It's exciting to see the rapid adoption of AI in Indonesia, which is already one of ChatGPT’s top five markets by weekly active users. If you’re in Indonesia, try ChatGPT Go and let us know what you think." OpenAI and NVIDIA Announce USD 100 Billion Strategic Partnership To Deploy 10GW of AI Data Center Systems.

ChatGPT Go Launched in Indonesia

