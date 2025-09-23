OpenAI and NVIDIA have announced a strategic partnership to deploy at least 10 GW of NVIDIA AI data center systems with millions of GPUs. As part of this partnership, NVIDIA will invest up to USD 100 billion in the ChatGPT maker and help build its next-generation AI infrastructure. According to OpenAI, "The first gigawatt of NVIDIA systems will be deployed in the second half of 2026 on NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin platform." Perplexity Email Assistant Released for All Perplexity Max Subscribers, Helps Manage Email and Offers Personalised Task Automation.

OpenAI and NVIDIA Announce Strategic Partnership

OpenAI & NVIDIA Announce Strategic Partnership to Deploy 10GW of NVIDIA Systems This enables OpenAI to build & deploy at least 10 gigawatts of AI datacenters with NVIDIA systems representing millions of GPUs for OpenAI’s next-gen AI infrastructure.https://t.co/2xG0mBs6pU — OpenAI Newsroom (@OpenAINewsroom) September 22, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (OpenAI X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

