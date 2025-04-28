CMF Phone 2 Pro will be launched today in India. The smartphone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and may support up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It will feature a triple camera system, including a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera. The smartphone may come with a 6.7-inch display and is expected to offer a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The CMF Phone 2 Pro price in India and other details will be announced during the launch event, which will be live streamed at the official YouTube channel of Nothing. The live stream will begin at 6:30 PM IST. OnePlus 13s Launch in India Soon; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

CMF Phone 2 Pro Launch Live Streaming

