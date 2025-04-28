The OnePlus 13s will soon launch in India. The latest smartphone from OnePlus will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The smartphone will also feature a 6.32-inch display and may come with a metal frame. The OnePlus 13s is likely to be available in two colour options, which may include Black and Pink. It may come with a dual camera setup at the rear. The smartphone maker is expected to announce the OnePlus 13s launch date in India soon. CMF Phone 2 Pro Launch Today in India With 50MP 2x Telephoto Camera; Check Leaked Price, Specifications and Features of New Smartphone by Nothing’s CMF.

OnePlus 13s Launch Soon in India

