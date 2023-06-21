Elon Musk has declared that “cis” and “cisgender” are now considered slurs on Twitter. “The words ‘cis’ or ‘cisgender’ are considered slurs on this platform,” Musk tweeted early Wednesday. Cisgender refers to people whose gender identity corresponds to their sex registered at birth. PM Modi-Elon Musk Meeting: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Discusses Spirituality With Tesla CEO (Watch Video).

‘Cis’ and ‘Cisgender’ Considered Slurs on Twitter

