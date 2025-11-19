Tesla and xAI CEO Elon Musk has announced that Grokipedia, his AI-based alternative to Wikipedia, will be renamed as Encyclopedia Galactica after it achieves stronger quality standards. Musk shared the update on X, describing it as a long-term goal inspired by his love for science fiction. "Grokipedia.com, which will be renamed Encyclopedia Galactica when it is at least slightly deserving of the name, is a major project @xAI," Musk wrote. "This is intended to be a massive open source repository of all knowledge about the Universe. Many copies will be distributed periodically throughout the solar system to preserve knowledge for future civilizations should ours perish or subside into barbarism. We take the lesson of the Library of Alexandria to heart," he added. Grokipedia Job: Elon Musk’s xAI Hiring Technical Staff for Its Wikipedia Rival Platform.

