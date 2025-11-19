Elon Musk’s xAI has begun hiring employees for Grokipedia development. The company has posted an opening for “Member of Technical Staff, Grokipedia – Synthetic Data & Epistemics” at its Palo Alto, California location. This on-site role requires knowledge of agent frameworks, Ray, and Python. The candidate will be responsible for building LLM-driven article pipelines with strong epistemic integrity, developing prompting and synthetic-data strategies for knowledge-intensive tasks, integrating user edits and automated factual updates to ensure accuracy, and applying epistemics-focused techniques while collaborating on scalable infrastructure for real-time, production-scale content generation. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella To Visit India From December 10, Likely To Meet PM Narendra Modi and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

xAI Hiring for Grokipedia

We are seeking a skilled engineer to lead the development and improvement of article generation pipelines! Be a part of something big and join the Grokipedia team at @xAI👇https://t.co/RMjj1vMLud — Careers (@XCareers) November 18, 2025

