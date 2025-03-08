Elon Musk has criticised the South African government as he made the remark on his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), on March 7, 2025. He responded to a post in which South African entrepreneur Robert Hersov, who highlighted the country has “140 race-based laws in South Africa, all anti-white.” Musk responded and said, "Starlink is not allowed to operate in South Africa, because I’m not black." Elon Musk also responded with “yes” to another post which mentioned, "The South African government claimed Elon’s “unprogressive” views were a key factor in their decision to prevent Starlink from operating in the country." South African government banned the import of Starlink kits in 2023. Elon Musk’s DOGE Is Developing Custom AI Chatbot ‘GSAi’ for US Government: Report.

Elon Musk Agrees That South African Government’s Claim That His ‘Unprogressive’ Views Were Key Factor for Blocking Starlink From Operating in the Country

Starlink Is Not Allowed To Operate in South Africa, Because ‘I’m Not Black’, Says Elon Musk

Starlink is not allowed to operate in South Africa, because I’m not black https://t.co/yOFafNValQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)