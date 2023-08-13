In the latest development about Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage fight, the Meta founder said that Elon Musk is not 'serious' about the fight. The post by Mark Zuckerberg on Threads reads, "I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity." Speaking further, the Meta founder said that Elon Musk won't confirm a date, and then says he needs surgery. He also said that the X owner asked him for a practice round in his backyard instead. "If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously," Mark Zuckerberg added. Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg Cage Fight Date: X Owner Tells Meta Founder To Fight on August 14 at His Home in Palo Alto, Author Walter Isaacson Shares Screenshot of Their Chat.

