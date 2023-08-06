In the latest development about the Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg Fight, the Tesla CEO and Meta Founder's fight is likely to be live-streamed on X. Yes, you read that right. As per reports, the fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg which is dubbed as the fight of the century, is likely to take place at the Colosseum in Rome. "Some chance fight happens in Colosseum... Need to work on my endurance... What we do in life, echoes in eternity," Musk had said in a tweet. Elon Musk Vs Mark Zuckerberg Fight Update: Tesla CEO Wants to Fight Meta Founder in Roman Colosseum.

Elon Musk Vs Mark Zuckerberg Fight

JUST IN: Zuckerberg v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 6, 2023

