Flipkart BLACK has been launched in India. It is a new subscription programme from the e-commerce platform. It offers a premium experience across shopping, entertainment, and more. The Flipkart BLACK membership is priced at INR 1,499 for a year, and it is available at an early bird offer of INR 990. The plan is valid for 365 days from the date of activation and can be renewed after expiry. The membership offers several benefits. Members can get 5% SuperCoins cashback up to 100 per order. Users can earn a limit of up to 800 SuperCoins per month. They also get an extra 5% off on every order using SuperCoins up to 1000, free YouTube Premium for a year, and exclusive deals. Customers can purchase the Flipkart BLACK membership directly through the Flipkart app by navigating to My Account, selecting Explore BLACK, and then visiting the BLACK membership page. Flipkart Jobs: E-Commerce Platform To Create Over 2.2 Lakh Seasonal Roles Ahead of Festive Season.

Flipkart BLACK

Flipkart Black looks tempting: YouTube Premium, 5% SuperCoins Cashback, travel perks all for Rs 1499. But here’s the catch ... every bundle pulls us deeper into closed ecosystems. So are we buying value or trading freedom for convenience?#Flipkart #Flipkartblack pic.twitter.com/3sDCdw7t16 — Telecom TALK (@TelecomTalk) August 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)