Aman Rudola, founder of Quest School, said that Flipkart delivered the iPhone 16 within 15 minutes of placing the order. Rudola mentioned that he had ordered the iPhone 16 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 sale at midnight for around INR 52,000, expecting delivery within 2–3 days. However, he said, "It arrived in 15 minutes." Aman Rudola described that the delivery person came to his door, pulled the Apple smartphone out of his pocket, and said, "Store phat gaya hai sir… 30 delivery boys, sabke pocket mein ek iPhone." Reacting to this, Rudola joked that thousands of iPhones could be moving across the city like "bread and eggs." Netizen reacted to the viral post and gave mixed reaction. One said, "Bhai,yeh sab toh INSANE Hai". Another person said, "That’s not 5G, that’s PINK-G, Delivered faster than my morning coffee. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Check Prices, Specifications and Features of Apple's iPhone 17 and iPhone 16 Ahead of Flipkart BBD on September 23.

Customer Gets iPhone 16 Worth INR 52,000 in 15 Minutes at Midnight!

Flipkart Fast iPhone Delivery Under 15-Minutes (Photo Credits: LinkedIn/Aman Rudola)

