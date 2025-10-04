A Flipkart delivery boy allegedly demanded an extra INR 500 from a customer during a phone exchange, raising concerns over delivery ethics. The customer said the agent claimed the old device had a “fault” and refused to complete the exchange without the additional payment. When the customer refused, the delivery boy reportedly threatened to “put a dent” on the new phone. The confrontation escalated, but the customer stood his ground, asking the agent to leave. Identifying himself from Badshahpur, the agent allegedly told the customer to “behave like a customer,” to which the man replied, “You are a delivery guy, just deliver the phone, why are you creating drama?” The standoff ended with the agent leaving without collecting the extra money. Delhi: Zomato Delivery Agent Calls Cops After Drunk School Teacher Refuses To Pay for Food Delivery in Narela, Videos Surface.

Flipkart Delivery Boy Allegedly Demands Extra INR 500 During Mobile Exchange

