Flipkart Big Billion Day 2025 sale has started, which offers deals and discounts in smartphones, electronic products and various categories. However, the BBD sale 2025 is gaining attention due to the wrong reasons. Many customers took to X (formerly Twitter) and alleged cancellation of iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models after successful order placements. Several customers are claiming that despite receiving order confirmations, their purchases were later cancelled without clear reasons. An X user said, “Flipkart has allegedly cancelled multiple iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro orders that were placed last night during the Big Billion Days sale.” Another added, “Big billion day is a full scam. Ordered iPhone 16 3 times and 3 times it got cancelled by the seller, blocking the credit limit of all my cards.” An X user also noted, “Big Billion Days? More like Big Billion Scam! My brother ordered an iPhone, paid, order confirmed… then CANCELLED by @Flipkart automatically. Prices same before & after the “sale.” Billion Day = Big Fraud.” Another noted, "To everyone who placed their orders for iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models via @Flipkart during the Big Billion Days Sale and have been cancelled by Flipkart now- Don’t let this thing go, please drag this nuisance company to the Consumer Forum without fail." iPhone 17 'Scratch Gate': Buyers Complain About Scratches on iPhone 17 Pro Models and iPhone Air Right Out of the Box (See Pics).

Flipkart Allegedly Cancel Multiple iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Orders

Flipkart has allegedly cancelled multiple iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro orders that were placed last night during the Big Billion Days sale. Did your order also get cancelled? Share your experience below. pic.twitter.com/qvcvubrZdP — TrakinTech (@TrakinTech) September 22, 2025

‘Big Billion Day Is a Full Scam’

Big billion day is a full scam. Ordered iPhone 16 3 times and 3 times it got cancelled by the seller, blocking the credit limit of all my cards. Funny thing is I bought black membership to avoid this.@flipkartsupport @ShokeenSanchit @mrtechpedia #bigbilliondays2025 pic.twitter.com/fRvIYVGjFA — Rishabh Ranjan Singh (@rish_ranjan) September 22, 2025

‘iPhone Order Cancelled’

Big Billion Days? More like Big Billion Scam! 😡 My brother ordered an iPhone, paid, order confirmed… then CANCELLED by @Flipkart automatically. Prices same before & after the “sale.” Billion Day = Big Fraud! 🤬 #BigBillionDay @Flipkart pic.twitter.com/9CGLnmUIMc — ayushmitra (@ayush9196) September 22, 2025

During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Models Cancelled

To everyone who placed their orders for iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models via @Flipkart during the Big Billion Days Sale and have been cancelled by Flipkart now — Don’t let this thing go, please drag this nuisance company to the Consumer Forum without fail. Yes, you will need… — Pranay Maheshwari ✊🏼 (@itspmaheshwari) September 22, 2025

Flipkart Customer Says ‘I Ordered I Phone 16 Pro Trusting Flipkart With My Earned Money, and Suddenly It Got Cancelled’

@Flipkart @flipkartsupport what nonsense is this? I ordered I phone 16 pro trusting Flipkart with my earned money, and suddenly it got cancelled from your side? And I'm not the only one who has faced this, if you can't give service then shut your business rather than scamming us pic.twitter.com/50GtjHUsJz — Debarghya C (@DebarghyaChak17) September 22, 2025

