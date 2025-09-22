Motorola has started the Big Billion Moto Rush early access on September 22, 2025 (today). During the Moto Rush sale, interested customers can get various smartphone models at discounted rates ahead of the Flipkart Big Billion Days (Flipkart BBD) sale set to begin on September 23 (tomorrow). Today, customers can buy the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion at INR 19,999, down from the listed price of INR 22,999. The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is available at INR 24,999, down from INR 29,999, the Moto G96 at INR 14,999, down from INR 17,999, the Moto Razr 60 at INR 39,999, down from INR 49,999, and the Moto G86 Power at INR 15,999, down from INR 17,999. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Check Prices, Specifications and Features of Apple's iPhone 17 and iPhone 16 Ahead of Flipkart BBD on September 23.

Flipkart Big Billion Moto Rush Sale Live Today in India

The Big Billion Moto Rush is here – bringing together the best of Motorola in one powerful lineup. This Big Billion Days, discover smartphones that set new benchmarks in design, performance, and style.​ Buy Now on Flipkart — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 21, 2025

