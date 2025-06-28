Elon Musk announced that Grok 3.5 will not be launched after all; he said instead xAI would introduce Grok 4 soon. The tech billionaire posted on X, "Will be called Grok 4. Release just after July 4th. Needs one more big run for a specialized coding model." He praised the xAI team for making good progress. Elon Musk previously said that the upcoming Grok 3.5 (now called Grok 4) will come with advanced reasoning, offer answers that do not exist, add missing information, and rewrite the entire corpus of human knowledge. Microsoft BSOD: Upcoming Windows 11 Update Will Soon Replace ‘Blue Screen of Death’ With New Black Screen Windows Restart Message.

Grok 4 Launching After 4th July Instead of Grok 3.5, Announced Elon Musk

Grinding on @Grok all night with the @xAI team. Good progress. Will be called Grok 4. Release just after July 4th. Needs one more big run for a specialized coding model. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 27, 2025

