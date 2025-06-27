Microsoft Windows will soon scrap its “Blue Screen of Death” (BSOD), the error screen known for appearing during unexpected restarts. In a blog post, Microsoft confirmed that it will introduce a new black version of “Blue Screen of Death” in the upcoming Windows 11 24H2 update, which is expected to roll out this summer. The Windows 11 unexpected restart screen will appear in a Black screen with an error message, "Your device ran into a problem and needs to restart." Microsoft described the updates as a “faster” and “easier” method for users to recover from unexpected restarts. Microsoft said, "This change is part of a larger continued effort to reduce disruption in the event of an unexpected restart. The updated UI improves readability and aligns better with Windows 11 design principles, while preserving the technical information on the screen for when it is needed." WhatsApp Message Summaries: Meta-Owned Platform Introduces AI-Powered Feature To Summarise Unread Messages in Chats.

Microsoft Will Soon Introduce ‘Black Screen of Death’

Microsoft is officially retiring Windows' Blue Screen of Death, changing its iconic color palette and turning it into the Black Screen of Death. One of the most unnecessary changes ever – and that says a lot when it's Windows 11 we're talking about. Good night, sweet prince. pic.twitter.com/gQ53zbWGKp — Theodore McKenzie (@realTedMcKenzie) June 27, 2025

