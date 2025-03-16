Department of Telecommunications (DoT) India shared a video featuring the extension of India's 4G network to under the sea at Swaraj Dweep in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The achievement highlights India is advancing in telecommunications infrastructure. The underwater 4G coverage is significant to India's progress in enhancing telecom network accessibility as the connectivity reaches even to the most remote areas. Additionally, 99% of districts in India are now 5G enabled. 5G Services Now Available in 773 out of 776 Districts, 4.69 Lakh 5G Base Transceiver Stations Installed by TSPs in India: Government.

India’s 4G Network Expands to Under Sea at Swaraj Dweep

Watch: India’s 4G network even under sea. 📍Swaraj Dweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands pic.twitter.com/qztRbdifaO — DoT India (@DoT_India) March 16, 2025

99% of Districts in India Are Now 5G Enabled

99% of districts in India are now 5G enabled. pic.twitter.com/cXDYimsLLO — DoT India (@DoT_India) March 15, 2025

