Vivo X Fold5 will launch in India on July 14, 2025. Ahead of the launch, the company has shared a key feature of the upcoming foldable phone. In a post today, Vivo said, “Introducing industry’s first next-gen Microcrystal Glass on the #vivoXFold5. Ultra-solid. Ultra-reliable. Designed to protect what matters.” The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and will feature a triple rear camera setup. Reports suggest it may include a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra wide-angle camera. It will likely have a 20MP front camera. Vivo X Fold5 is confirmed to come with a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging and 40W wireless charging. The expected price is around INR 1,49,999. OPPO K13 Turbo Pro, OPPO K13 Turbo Launch in China on July 21, 2025; Check Expected Specifications and Features of New OPPO K13 Turbo Series.

Vivo X Fold5 To Feature ‘Industry’s First Next-Gen Microcrystal Glass’

Introducing industry’s first next-gen Microcrystal Glass on the #vivoXFold5. Ultra-solid. Ultra-reliable. Designed to protect what matters. Launching on 14th July.#SoLightSoStrong pic.twitter.com/I3EPmR8Sa6 — vivo India (@Vivo_India) July 12, 2025

