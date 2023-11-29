Infosys announced its new partnership with HPE Alliance on X, saying, "We're thrilled to announce our Diamond partnership with @HPE_Alliances , a global leader in edge-to-cloud solutions." Together, the companies intend to empower businesses to "embrace the future and achieve their goals.". Infosys is an Indian IT company that provides business consulting, outsourcing, and other IT services. Infosys posted on X, " HPE's expertise in innovation, technology, and sustainability aligns perfectly with our commitment to driving positive change.". AWS Bets Big on GenAI, CEO Adam Selipsky Unveils Next-Gen Chips and Serverless Innovations.

Infosys Announced Partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE):

We're thrilled to announce our Diamond partnership with @HPE_Alliances, a global leader in edge-to-cloud solutions. HPE's expertise in innovation, technology, and sustainability aligns perfectly with our commitment to driving positive change. Together, we're empowering businesses… pic.twitter.com/GxrJHIW7Hn — Infosys (@Infosys) November 29, 2023

