A 32-year-old man in Bengaluru has died after drowning in a storm water drain. The victim, identified as Lokesh, reportedly slipped and fell into the storm water drain. His body was recovered five kilomtres away from the incident spot. A case of unnatural death has been registered at Kempapura Agrahara Police Station. The incident took place on May 22, a day after a 22-year-old Infosys staffer died after her car was stuck in neck-deep waters at an underpass. Bengaluru: 22-Year-Old Infosys Techie Dies After Car Gets Stuck In Flooded Water As Rains Lash Karnataka.

Man Dies After Falling in Stormwater Drain in Bengaluru:

#WATCH | Karnataka: A 32-year-old man in Bengaluru, identified as Lokesh, died after drowning in a stormwater drain after allegedly slipping and falling in it. His body was found 5km away from the spot. A case of unnatural death registered at Kempapura Agrahara Police Station. pic.twitter.com/glphoAAU0m — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023

