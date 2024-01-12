Indian multinational IT company Infosys announced the acquisition of leading semiconductor design service provider InSemi. Infosys said collaborating with InSemi will help the company accelerate its Chip-to-cloud strategy. The company further said that the collaboration with InSemi will bring "niche design skills" at scale and pair seamlessly with its existing investment in artificial intelligence or automation platforms. According to Infosys, the collaboration with InSemi will help in 'comprehensive end-to-end product development for clients'. InSemi offers semiconductor design services and has expertise in electronic design, platform design, embedded and software technologies and automation. AI Education in Tamil Nadu: TN School Education Department Partners With Microsoft To Expand Artificial Intelligence-Based Learning in State.

Infosys and InSemi Technology Acquisition Announcement:

