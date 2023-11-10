Congress leader Manish Tewari on Friday, November 10, supported Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy's statement that young people should work 70 hours a week. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Congress leader said, "I do not understand the brouhaha around @Infosys_nmurthy statement on a 70 hour work week. What is wrong with it?" Manish Tewari also said that some public representatives work 12-15 hours a day and seven days a week, balancing careers with public service. "I do not recall when I last took a Sunday off. Sunday is also a full working day in the Constituency/field whether you are elected or unelected," he added. Echoing Murthy's statement, Tewari said that if India has to truly become a great power, one or even two generations must make their work ethic 70 hours a week. Narayana Murthy Says Youngsters in India Should Work 70 Hours Every Week as India's Productivity Among Lowest in World (Watch Video).

Manish Tewari on 70 Hour Work Week

I do not understand the brouhaha around @Infosys_nmurthy statement on a 70 hour work week . What is wrong with it ? Some of us Public Representatives work 12-15 hours a day 7 days a week balancing careers with Public Service. I do not recall when I last took a Sunday off.… — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) November 10, 2023

