The iPhone 17 series is expected to launch in the second half of this year. The iPhone 17 series is likely to include four models, which may be iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. As per reports, Apple may equip the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max with 12GB of mobile DRAM. Among them, only the higher-end iPhone Pro and Pro Max models are expected to receive the upgraded memory. Apple may reportedly use 12GB DRAM in its iPhones for the first time, starting with the iPhone 17 Pro models. Previously, Apple introduced 8GB DRAM with the iPhone 15 Pro in 2023 and continued using it in the iPhone 16 series. The 12GB memory chips are reportedly being supplied by Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, and Micron. Samsung is said to meet about 70% of the total demand for the new memory chips. iPhone 17 Series Launch Set in September 2025, Here’s Everything To Know About iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Coming This Year.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Models May Get Major RAM Upgrade

Apple to Equip iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max with 12GB RAM… Samsung to Supply 70% of Total Demand According to South Korean media reports, Apple is set to equip the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, scheduled for release in the second half of this year, with 12GB of mobile DRAM. The… — Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) May 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)