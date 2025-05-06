Cupertino, May 6: The Apple iPhone 17 series will succeed the current-gen iPhone 16 series. The upcoming lineup is expected to include four models - iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air instead of iPhone 17 Plus, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. However, some reports said the Pro Max variant could be replaced with the iPhone 17 Ultra. Ahead of the launch of these smartphones, the Apple WWDC25 event is set to take place in June 2025, which may unveil new Apple intelligence features along with a sneak peek at the upcoming iOS update.

Apple is expected to introduce the iOS 19 update at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2025 (Apple WWDC 2025), which will take place between June 9 and June 13. Within three to four months, Apple will finally announce the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup, offering new designs, features and specifications. iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Releasing in September 2025, Know All About Apple's Upcoming iPhones.

iPhone 17 Series - Here's Everything To Know About Specifications and Features

The iPhone 17 series, expected to be released in September 2025, may have significant upgrades across its lineup compared to the iPhone 16 series. iPhone 17 model is rumoured to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with ProMotion technology, offering a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz (improved from 60Hz on iPhone 16 lineup). It will feature a standard A19 chip and may include a 48MP rear camera.

The iPhone 17 Air may boast a 5.5mm thickness and include a 6.6-inch ProMotion OLED display. It may have the same A19 chip. The Pro models, including the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, are expected to sport 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch OLED displays, respectively. Both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will be powered by the A19 Pro chip. They may include a 48MP telephoto camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP front-facing camera, per the reports. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max To Offer Under-Display Camera and Face ID Along and Likely Have Better Design Than iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro: Reports.

iPhone 17 Series Design

The iPhone 17 series leaks suggested that the iPhone 17 base model will likely continue the same design as the iPhone 16 model. The iPhone 17 Air, on the other hand, will take inspiration from the iPhone 16e and offer a single camera on the rear. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max may have a different design with a triangular camera setup on the rear but with a rectangular bump with round edges.

