iPhone 17 may come with significant upgrades, as Samsung may reportedly provide displays for the entire iPhone 17 series. It may include the M14 AMOLED panel, which is expected to be used across various models like the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The Apple iPhone 17 series is expected to feature different sizes. As per reports, it may feature a 6.1-inch display for the iPhone 17, a 6.6-inch display for the iPhone 17 Air, a 6.3-inch display for the iPhone 17 Pro, and a 6.9-inch display for the iPhone 17 Pro Max. iPhone 17 Series: Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Price Leaked Ahead of Launch; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Samsung May Supply Display to iPhone 17 Series

Samsung to supply display to iPhone 17 entire series. M14 AMOLED panel for the iPhone 17 series, including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max. pic.twitter.com/lkEYtfoBuh — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) March 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)