New Delhi, March 26: Apple might launch its iPhone 17 series in September 2025. The Apple iPhone 17 series is expected to include iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air models. Leaks and rumours suggest that the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, one of the most talked-about models, will come with design and performance upgrades.

Leaks have emerged, indicating that Apple may consider renaming the iPhone 17 Pro Max model to the iPhone 17 Ultra. However, there has been no official confirmation from the company regarding the change. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to come with multiple colour options. Reports suggest that Apple may launch the model with Black, White, and Desert colour choices. As per reports, iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India is expected to start at INR 1,44,900. Foldable iPhone Launch Likely in 2026; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Upcoming Apple Device.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is reportedly set to feature a larger rectangular camera bump. Additionally, there are rumours that Apple plans to switch to an aluminium frame for the model, moving away from the titanium frame used in the previous version. The back panel is anticipated to be a combination of glass and aluminium.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to be powered by an A19 Pro chip, which is anticipated to be manufactured using a 3-nanometer process. The advancement is likely to enhance speed and energy efficiency. Additionally, the 17 Pro Max model is rumoured to come with 12GB of RAM. iPhone 18 Launch: Apple’s iPhone 17 Successor To Feature A20 Chipset With TSMC’s 2nm Technology, Offer Big Performance Upgrades, Say Reports.

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to bring upgrades in display and camera technology. Reports suggest that Apple may introduce a new anti-reflective screen, which is anticipated to be more scratch-resistant than the current models. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumoured to feature a 48MP telephoto lens and a 24MP front camera.

