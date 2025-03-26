Perplexity has announced a new update and introduced new answer tabs to improve the search experience. In a post shared on March 25, 2025, the company highlighted that users can now explore various information by searching for images, videos, travel, shopping, and more within the platform. The update is expected to provide a seamless search experience for its users. The feature is currently available on the web and will soon be accessible on mobile devices as well. Gemini 2.5: Google Introduces Next-Gen Intelligent AI Model, Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental Version Available in Google AI Studio and App for Advanced Users.

Perplexity New Answer Tabs

Perplexity for ___________. Discover more than ever with new answer tabs on Perplexity. Search for images, video, travel, shopping, and more—all in one place. Available now on web. Coming soon to mobile. pic.twitter.com/2TZSLp47ko — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) March 25, 2025

