iQOO has revealed that it will launch the iQOO Z10 5G smartphone in India on April 11, 2025, in two colour options, including 'Glacier Silver' and 'Stellar Black'. The iQOO Z10 5G will house the biggest 7,300mAh battery with up to 90W fast-charging support, a 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS sensor, a 2MP secondary camera and likely a 16MP selfie camera. The iQOO Z10 5G price could be around INR 25,000 to INR 30,000. It may have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC or MediaTek D7200 and Android 15-based FuntouchOS 5. Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G Launch Soon in India, Will Feature MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

iQOO Z10 5G in Stellar Black Colour

iQOO Z10 5G in Glacier White Colour

