Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G will soon launch in India. The company has teased the upcoming smartphone by revealing the processor and said, “Experience a new era of speed.” The company claimed that the NARZO 80 Pro 5G will be the segment’s first smartphone with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor. The Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G will be available for purchase on Amazon India, realme.com, and at various offline retail stores. The Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G price in India is expected around INR 20,000. iPhone 16 Price, iPhone 16e Price Drop Alert: Apple’s Smartphones Available at Much Lower Price on Amazon; Check Bank Offers Cashback Deals.

Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G Launch Soon in India

Experience a new era of speed! 🔥#realmeNARZO80Pro5G debuts Dimensity 7400 for next-level speed with a blazing 780K+ AnTuTu score for next-level performance. Coming soon—stay tuned!https://t.co/jgum9xkXlx pic.twitter.com/G3KXfs1LAS — realme narzo India (@realmenarzoIN) March 24, 2025

