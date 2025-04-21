iQOO Z10x 5G sale will officially start on April 22, 2025 (tomorrow) in India at 12 PM. The iQOO Z10x 5G was launched on April 11 with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast-charging and 6.72-inch LCD 120Hz display. iQOO Z10x 5G included a 50MP primary, 2MP bokeh and 8MP selfie camera. It came with MIL-STD 810H certification and IP64 rating. iQOO Z10x 5G price in India started at INR 12,499 for 6GB+128GB variant, INR 13,999 for 8GB+128GB variant and INR 15,999 for 8GB+256GB RAM and storage with discount of INR 1,000. CMF Phone 2 Pro Design, Colours Revealed Ahead of April 28, 2025 Launch; Know Expected Specifications, Features and Price.

iQOO Z10x Sale Tomorrow, on April 22 in India

