CMF Phone 2 Pro's design and colours were revealed before its April 28, 2025 launch. The CMF Phone 2 Pro will be launched in red and white shades in India, along with a triple camera setup on the rear. Nothing confirmed that it would have Essential Space for second memory and offer AI-powered features. The CMF Phone 2 Pro is expected to have a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor, 50MP primary, 50MP 2x telephoto, 8MP ultrawide camera and 16MP selfie camera. The CMF Phone 2 Pro price in India is expected to start at INR 21,999. It will likely have a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and more. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Launch in China on April 24, 2025 Likely With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4; Check Expected Price, Specifications, Features and India Launch Date

CMF Phone 2 Pro Full Design Revealed

CMF Phone 2 Pro. Wonderful by design. 28 April, 6:30 PM. @cmfbynothing pic.twitter.com/NjSOyS3JYc — Nothing India (@nothingindia) April 21, 2025

