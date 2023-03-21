New Delhi, March 21 : The recently launched iQOO Z7 5G affordable mid-range phone has gone on sale in India via Amazon. The new iQOO Z7 5G gets powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, features an AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, and a 64MP primary camera. The iQOO Z7 5G is available in Norway Blue and Pacific Night shades and is priced starting with Rs 17,499 with the company’s offered launch discount. Check more details below: Samsung To Launch New Budget-Friendly Galaxy F14 5G Phone in India; Find Key Details Here.

iQOO Z7 5G Sale Goes Live in India :

Ready to slay, stream, shoot & repeat with the #iQOOZ7 5G, powered by Dimensity 920 & Segment’s Brightest AMOLED display making it a #FullyLoaded smartphone for a #FullyLoadedYou at just ₹17,499*. 💯📱Sale is live on @amazonIN. Buy Now: https://t.co/KF57qZmHs3#iQOOZ7onAmazon pic.twitter.com/3sxaT4OBlZ — iQOO India (@IqooInd) March 21, 2023

