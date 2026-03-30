Lava Mobiles has teased its upcoming Bold N2 Lite smartphone with the message “Built to stand out. Coming soon.” The official post on X, accompanied by bold visuals and hashtags including #BeFearlessBeBold, has sparked immediate interest among budget conscious buyers in India. According to widespread reports and leaks, the device will feature a 6.67 inch HD plus LCD display, Unisoc T7250 chipset, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and a 50MP main camera. It is expected to launch on 31 March and will be available exclusively on Flipkart. Full pricing and additional specifications are anticipated at the event. iQOO 16 Display Specs Leak Hint At 200MP Camera, 185Hz Refresh Rate Display.

Lava Bold N2 Lite Coming Soon

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